Welcome departure from disruption in parliament

Our Parliament may have a rich symbolic value, but ultimately it is also supposed to function. The first kind of abstract value derives from the second, the more nuts and bolts part of it—the two Houses actually submitting everything that comes before them to debate and collective interrogation, whether it be the presidential address, the annual budgets, various bills and amendments, or ordinary people’s concerns. Boycotts, walkouts, sloganeering in the well of the House … these achieve only a show of oppositionality. Beyond a point, it has no content. We must value meaningful speech over empty decibels.

It is not for nothing that tarka, or argumentation, has been accorded a philosophical centrality in this land since time immemorial. Our democracy anchors itself in that tradition. The debates of the Constituent Assembly, for instance, continue to be a rich source material (and much revered) for that very reason. Neither manufactured consent nor descent into cacophony is particularly democratic. If anything, it’s a tragic marker of a larger cultural deterioration, reflected in the quality of engagement inside Parliament.

Over the years, any number of figures in the Opposition or the treasury benches made their mark by the sheer content of their speeches—more than their rhetorical finesse. Even if, more often than not, it was always a case of ‘the Opposition has its say, while the government has its way’, till disruptions and the passing of momentous bills in five minutes became the norm rather than the exception.

It was, therefore, a welcome departure from the trend that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was allowed to present Budget 2022–23 in relative peace, and Opposition member Rahul Gandhi managed to deliver his rather fiery speech mostly uninterrupted too. Will the Budget deliver anything substantive? Did Rahul’s words force the regime’s hand on the ‘diplomatic boycott’ of China’s Winter Olympics? Views can, and naturally will, differ. But that we got speech rather than cacophony itself is a matter of relief!