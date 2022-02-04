STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Welcome departure from disruption in parliament

Our Parliament may have a rich symbolic value, but ultimately it is also supposed to function.

Published: 04th February 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Parliament

Parliament (Photo | PTI)

Our Parliament may have a rich symbolic value, but ultimately it is also supposed to function. The first kind of abstract value derives from the second, the more nuts and bolts part of it—the two Houses actually submitting everything that comes before them to debate and collective interrogation, whether it be the presidential address, the annual budgets, various bills and amendments, or ordinary people’s concerns. Boycotts, walkouts, sloganeering in the well of the House … these achieve only a show of oppositionality. Beyond a point, it has no content. We must value meaningful speech over empty decibels. 

It is not for nothing that tarka, or argumentation, has been accorded a philosophical centrality in this land since time immemorial. Our democracy anchors itself in that tradition. The debates of the Constituent Assembly, for instance, continue to be a rich source material (and much revered) for that very reason. Neither manufactured consent nor descent into cacophony is particularly democratic. If anything, it’s a tragic marker of a larger cultural deterioration, reflected in the quality of engagement inside Parliament.

Over the years, any number of figures in the Opposition or the treasury benches made their mark by the sheer content of their speeches—more than their rhetorical finesse. Even if, more often than not, it was always a case of ‘the Opposition has its say, while the government has its way’, till disruptions and the passing of momentous bills in five minutes became the norm rather than the exception. 

It was, therefore, a welcome departure from the trend that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was allowed to present Budget 2022–23 in relative peace, and Opposition member Rahul Gandhi managed to deliver his rather fiery speech mostly uninterrupted too. Will the Budget deliver anything substantive? Did Rahul’s words force the regime’s hand on the ‘diplomatic boycott’ of China’s Winter Olympics? Views can, and naturally will, differ. But that we got speech rather than cacophony itself is a matter of relief! 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parliament
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp