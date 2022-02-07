STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK’s federation has potential

The effort builds on the DMK’s role in the legal battle to attain reservation for OBCs in the all India quota for medical seats. 

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Speaking in Parliament days ago, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi spoke of two Indias to articulate a difference between the ruling BJP and the opposition. In that speech, he significantly spoke of Tamil Nadu and its anti-BJP sentiment to make the case that the saffron party could not rule from Delhi. Yet, the argument that India is a Union of States, in recent times came up not because of Gandhi, but the DMK’s choice to refer to the NDA government in Delhi as the Union government, rather than the Central government. Similarly, despite Gandhi’s eloquence, it is the DMK President and TN Chief Minister M K Stalin who has seeded what could be a meaningful and effective counter narrative that could challenge the BJP’s dominance. 

Significant among the DMK’s core beliefs are social justice and federalism. It is these beliefs—along with secularism—that Stalin has put forth as a common platform on which political parties from across the country (barring the BJP) could come together in forming an ‘All India Federation for Social Justice’. Recently, Stalin wrote to the leaders of 37 parties, including arch-rival AIADMK, calling for representatives to join the federation, pitching social justice, defined by Stalin as “everything for everyone”, and federalism as common goals. The effort builds on the DMK’s role in the legal battle to attain reservation for OBCs in the all India quota for medical seats. 

While it is tempting to see the federation as simply a political effort to propel Stalin to a central role on the national stage, it may also offer the best chance for a broad-based coalition with a coherent strategy and narrative against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Since taking charge of the party after the death of his father and leader M Karunanidhi, Stalin has consistently raised his voice against the BJP. After coming to power last year, Stalin and the DMK have recalled the party’s roots in various ways, be it by standing for states’ rights or by evoking party founder C N Annadurai’s description of himself as coming from the Dravidian stock. In policy too, the party has made efforts to act on its founding principles. This last is key: social justice has shaped Tamil society over the last seven decades, on a national level too, being true to its meaning will ensure the federation offers more than clever rhetoric, but rather a roadmap for a more equal India.

