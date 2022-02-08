STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Smooth transition to senior cricket needed

One word that would aptly capture the success of India U-19 cricketers at the World Cup in the Caribbean is cerebral.

Published: 08th February 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

India U-19 team celebrates after their victory.

One word that would aptly capture the success of India U-19 cricketers at the World Cup in the Caribbean is cerebral. There was no team that came close to beating them. The bunch of young cricketers showed immense maturity and skill, sometimes far beyond their age, to humble some of the best nations in the world. It was fitting that they played Australia and England—the other two top countries—in the semifinal and final before lifting the trophy.

It was a reflection of their complete dominance in a sport that is worshipped in the country. The bunch of boys led by Yash Dhull knew how to construct an innings and wade out of a difficult situation in style. They believed in the collective when six players, including captain Dhull, could not play after testing positive for Covid and the support staff had to carry drinks. Despair was not in their jargon and the historic fifth title in the tournament will always remain sweet.

The path to the senior cricket team is strewn with innumerable challenges. The young World Cup winners too can go astray like any teenager. In India, like most countries, over-training has led to players abandoning the sport too early. A lot of experts nod in unison when they say juniors are pushed so hard that it leads to burnout. Sometimes, they lose interest and don’t enjoy the sport that they have grown with. Not all will play for the senior team either.

There would be a lot of moral and mental dilemmas to deal with for most of them who might be on the fringes and may not make it big. Especially after being crowned the world champions, they would always be compared with the likes of Virat Kohli, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh or Rishabh Pant. In sports, as in life, we will face failures. One has to learn to take that in stride. For this batch, getting a senior call may not be easy. The Indian cricket board, their coaches, parents and family must help them cope with the higher demands of professional sports. They are young and we must ensure their holistic growth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket Australia England Semifinals India Covid-19
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp