Smooth transition to senior cricket needed

One word that would aptly capture the success of India U-19 cricketers at the World Cup in the Caribbean is cerebral. There was no team that came close to beating them. The bunch of young cricketers showed immense maturity and skill, sometimes far beyond their age, to humble some of the best nations in the world. It was fitting that they played Australia and England—the other two top countries—in the semifinal and final before lifting the trophy.

It was a reflection of their complete dominance in a sport that is worshipped in the country. The bunch of boys led by Yash Dhull knew how to construct an innings and wade out of a difficult situation in style. They believed in the collective when six players, including captain Dhull, could not play after testing positive for Covid and the support staff had to carry drinks. Despair was not in their jargon and the historic fifth title in the tournament will always remain sweet.

The path to the senior cricket team is strewn with innumerable challenges. The young World Cup winners too can go astray like any teenager. In India, like most countries, over-training has led to players abandoning the sport too early. A lot of experts nod in unison when they say juniors are pushed so hard that it leads to burnout. Sometimes, they lose interest and don’t enjoy the sport that they have grown with. Not all will play for the senior team either.

There would be a lot of moral and mental dilemmas to deal with for most of them who might be on the fringes and may not make it big. Especially after being crowned the world champions, they would always be compared with the likes of Virat Kohli, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh or Rishabh Pant. In sports, as in life, we will face failures. One has to learn to take that in stride. For this batch, getting a senior call may not be easy. The Indian cricket board, their coaches, parents and family must help them cope with the higher demands of professional sports. They are young and we must ensure their holistic growth.