Selective amnesia on turbulence over state bifurcation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s argument in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the Congress was responsible for the intractable problems thrown up by the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh is far from convincing. The PM targeted Congress, obviously to paint it as the villain of the piece. If both the Congress and the TRS took exception to the comments, it is understandable as the PM had glossed over the fact that he owed an explanation to both states as to why the promises made in the AP State Reorganisation Act, 2014, had so far not been kept by the government.

In his reply to the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Upper House, Modi said that if the embers continued to smoulder even now in both the states, it was because the Bill was passed during UPA rule without any discussion in Parliament, after mikes were switched off and doors shut, with pepper spray used freely. The PM recalled how Atal Bihari Vajpayee had created three states without any blowback during 1999–2004, which, he said, had proved that the BJP was in favour of smaller states and that it would split them in consonance with the highest traditions of democracy. But how come the Vajpayee government then did not divide Andhra though the BJP state unit at its executive meeting at Kakinada had earlier passed a resolution that it would offer two states for one vote?

Even if one condones the BJP for its amnesia, why has it not addressed any of the pending problems including one of the most vital ones—deciding the share of Krishna and Godavari waters between the two states after bifurcation? The PM has not found time even once during the last eight years to convene a meeting of the heads of two states for a negotiation on the issues. Rubbing salt into the wounds, even before the TRS assumed power after winning the election in 2014, the Modi government brought its first ordinance in late May and transferred seven revenue mandals in the erstwhile Khammam district in Telangana as well as the Lower Sileru Hydel Project to Andhra Pradesh. Instead of blaming others for the post-bifurcation ills, the PM should have given a roadmap for addressing the thorny issues that are crying for attention in the two states.