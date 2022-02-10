TN’s anti-NEET Bill back in Guv’s court

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has once again passed the Bill seeking exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to medical courses. After the Bill was first passed on 13 September 2021, Governor R N Ravi sat on it for 142 days before he decided to send it back to the Assembly for reconsideration. But since it has been passed for the second time, the Governor must give his assent or reserve the Bill for the consideration of the President, but cannot return it again.

The Governor can exercise a ‘pocket veto’ and may keep the Bill pending as no time frame has been stipulated by the Constitution. According to Clause 2 of Article 254 of the Constitution, when a law made by a state Legislature on a matter enumerated in the Concurrent List contains any provision repugnant to the provisions of law made by Parliament, then the law shall prevail in that state if it has received the President’s assent.

While a three-member Supreme Court Bench has ruled in the Christian Medical College case that admissions to medical and dental courses should be based on NEET, the state is well within its rights to seek exemption from it as per the 2016 ruling of a five-judge Bench in the Modern Dental College vs State of Madhya Pradesh case. As per that order, a state is not denuded of its power to legislate under Entry 25 of the Concurrent List, which talks about the powers of Union and state governments to legislate on education. “The intent of our Constitution framers while introducing Entry 66 was limited only to empowering the Union to lay down a uniform standard of higher education and not to bereft the state Legislature of its power to legislate in relation to ‘education’. … no one can be a better judge of the requirements and inequalities-in-opportunity of the people of a particular state than that state itself …,” the Bench had said.

Accordingly, if the anti-NEET Bill gets the assent of the President under Article 254, the state can get exemption from the exam. Any move by the Governor to delay it will be seen as political.