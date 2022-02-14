STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

People’s concerns not part of poll discourse

It’s poll time again in Tamil Nadu and going by the rhetoric flying around, an outsider would be forgiven for assuming political parties were fighting a national election.

Published: 14th February 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Vote; elections

Image used for representational purpose only.

It’s poll time again in Tamil Nadu and going by the rhetoric flying around, an outsider would be forgiven for assuming political parties were fighting a national election. Over the past week, DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami have traded swipes over NEET.

Since the inception of the medical entrance test, Tamil Nadu has sought to be exempted from it. This change in discourse (from targeted attacks on governance) was precipitated by the Governor’s surprising move of sending a Bill passed by the Assembly, exempting admissions to government medical seats in the state from the test, back to the House for reconsideration.

Amid the charged back-and-forth, the focus may have shifted from the elections being held in the state. After a gap of 10 years, the people of Tamil Nadu will be electing representatives to urban local bodies. The state has much to be proud of—be it on economic development or with regard to human development indicators. Yet it is no point of pride that it has taken 10 years for these elections to be conducted. 

Local bodies are the basic unit of Indian democracy. It is village panchayats, town panchayats, municipalities and corporations that provide the first level of representation and governance for the people. Yet neither are manifestos put out for these elections nor are key leaders focusing much on civic issues. These have been left to the candidates to deal with on a local level on grounds that the concerns vary from ward to ward. However, coverage of the concerns of residents show that people’s desires remain largely the same across the board: better roads, functional drainage systems and potable water.

While some of the concerns might indeed be particular to one ward or another, better civic services, which will have to be provided by cash-strapped local bodies, is a common demand. These are concerns that ought to take centrestage in poll campaigns and discourse of senior leaders as well, to acknowledge how essential local bodies are to ensure better quality of life to the people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu local body elections DMK AIADMK Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Tamil Nadu assembly Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp