EOS-04 boost for ISRO, ambitious goals ahead

After a lull in India’s space missions in 2021, and the failure of the GSLV-F10 launcher that was carrying the sophisticated EOS-03 satellite on August 12, Monday’s successful launch by ISRO comes as a boost for the country’s space programme. The launch of the EOS-04 satellite on board the PSLV-C52 rocket was the first of 19 missions planned in 2022—an ambitious year for ISRO, going by the sheer number of missions to be taken up. These include the launch of EOS-6 on board the PSLV, launch of EOS-02 microsat on board the maiden flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), test flights for Crew Escape System of Gaganyaan, the first unmanned mission of Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-3, Aditya Ll, XpoSat, IRNSS and technology demonstration missions.

The successful launch and orbit-insertion of the Radar Imaging Satellite EOS-04 may well boost ISRO’s morale to achieve ambitious goals ahead. It was reflected in Secretary, Department of Space and ISRO Chairman S Somanath describing the satellite as “one of the biggest assets for us to serve the country”. Over the last few months, several discussions and plans among India’s scientists about the future road map of the country’s space-related objectives indicate that the country’s space programme is eyeing ambitious goals.

In November 2021, ISRO’s futuristic and innovative technology development wing, the Directorate of Technology Development and Innovation (DTDI), highlighted some of the futuristic technologies on which the agency has initiated its R&D initiatives with defined milestones and deliverables. It is looking at futuristic technologies, including satellite-based quantum communication, quantum radar, self-eating-rockets, self-vanishing-satellites, self-healing materials, humanoid robotics, space-based solar power, intelligent satellites and space vehicles, make-in-space concept, and AI-based space applications. If 2022 seems ambitious in terms of number of missions, the DTDI is no less so on what it aims to conquer in the coming years, going by the almost science fiction-like list it unveiled as part of futuristic technologies it wants to deliver. Nothing is impossible, they say, and that’s applicable to ISRO.

