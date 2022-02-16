Breaching chemical pollution red line  

The horrors of chemical pollution are not new but a latest study says that humanity may have breached the red line when it comes to the threats it poses. A team of 14 international scientists have found grave dangers caused by synthetic chemicals and their report warns us that the planet may have suffered irreversible damage. The study by Stockholm Resilience Centre says that chemical production has logged a 50-fold rise since 1950 and that it would triple in another 28 years. The production of plastics alone, the report says, grew by 79% in a 15-year period between 2000 and 2015.

The sheer numbers generated do not bode well for the future. There are over 50,000 different types of chemicals, including those present in consumer products, plastics, pesticides, industrial chemicals and pharmaceutical goods. These have been categorised ‘wholly novel entities’ created by human activities and enter the environment every year. There is very little scientific understanding on a majority of them, which makes the challenge all the more complex. The report says the rate at which these pollutants have entered the environment is beyond the capacity of governments to assess, let alone process and control.

The new research is pathbreaking in the sense that it adds to the nine planetary boundaries identified in 2009 that set the limit for a stable Earth system. The boundaries include forests, ozone layer, greenhouse gas emissions, freshwater as well as biodiversity among others. By now, four boundaries have been breached. Chemical pollutants that include plastics appear to be reaching the danger line.

Besides, their negative impact on Earth’s biodiversity and biochemical cycles are huge. The course correction too looks gravely challenging because only 10% of plastics are recycled. Circular economy, setting a limit to production of these chemicals and ban on usage could help arrest the alarming situation but drastic steps have to be taken at the international level and before reaching a point of no return. As the authors of the study warn, the more you produce, the more you release into Earth’s environment.