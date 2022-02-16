STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Breaching chemical pollution red line  

The horrors of chemical pollution are not new but a latest study says that humanity may have breached the red line when it comes to the threats it poses.

Published: 16th February 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Air Pollution

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

The horrors of chemical pollution are not new but a latest study says that humanity may have breached the red line when it comes to the threats it poses. A team of 14 international scientists have found grave dangers caused by synthetic chemicals and their report warns us that the planet may have suffered irreversible damage. The study by Stockholm Resilience Centre says that chemical production has logged a 50-fold rise since 1950 and that it would triple in another 28 years. The production of plastics alone, the report says, grew by 79% in a 15-year period between 2000 and 2015. 

The sheer numbers generated do not bode well for the future. There are over 50,000 different types of chemicals, including those present in consumer products, plastics, pesticides, industrial chemicals and pharmaceutical goods. These have been categorised ‘wholly novel entities’ created by human activities and enter the environment every year. There is very little scientific understanding on a majority of them, which makes the challenge all the more complex. The report says the rate at which these pollutants have entered the environment is beyond the capacity of governments to assess, let alone process and control.

The new research is pathbreaking in the sense that it adds to the nine planetary boundaries identified in 2009 that set the limit for a stable Earth system. The boundaries include forests, ozone layer, greenhouse gas emissions, freshwater as well as biodiversity among others. By now, four boundaries have been breached. Chemical pollutants that include plastics appear to be reaching the danger line.

Besides, their negative impact on Earth’s biodiversity and biochemical cycles are huge. The course correction too looks gravely challenging because only 10% of plastics are recycled. Circular economy, setting a limit to production of these chemicals and ban on usage could help arrest the alarming situation but drastic steps have to be taken at the international level and before reaching a point of no return. As the authors of the study warn, the more you produce, the more you release into Earth’s environment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp