World watches Ukraine with bated breath, India in a tough spot  

Are things in Ukraine settling down? Are Russian troops getting pulled back? Well, the answer is a muddled yes and no. Market indicators seem to point to an imminent de-escalation (of some form or

degree). And yet, precautionary measures taken by the government of Ukraine make it clear that the cloud of war still hangs heavy over the nation.

A cautious New Delhi has called for its citizens to return home, even while surging airfares place the barrier for entry higher than most can afford (a lot of Indian students don’t have wealthy parents to pay for their escape).India is, in fact, caught between a rock and a hard place, occupying a uniquely delicate, even precarious, position—Russia is, of course, a long-time military-ware supplier; but the US (and by extension NATO, in a sense) is a new-found strategic ally.

Further complicating matters, we have the fact that Russia has been getting increasingly chummy with both Pakistan (PM Imran Khan has been invited to Moscow even in midst of the current unrest!) and China. The whole conjuncture is a foreign policy puzzle, if there ever was one. It is certainly in the best interest of both the European Union and India (and the whole rest of the world, really), that any full-blown conflict—reminiscent of what the Cuban Missile Crisis could have brought—may be averted at any cost.

Multi-level behind-the-scenes negotiations notwithstanding, all that Moscow has admitted to as of yet is that its “troops have returned to the bases after exercise”. The world and world market, meanwhile, have been watching the goings-on in rapt attention, wondering what may happen next. US President Joe Biden, committed to playing his part as the “protector” (bound as his nation is, by way of treaty, to NATO/European allies), doesn’t buy this pullout claim at all. To the 1,30,000 troops that Moscow is said to have amassed, Biden has added 20,000 more. No exact figures regarding the troops and their supposed retreat is available. As things stand, both sides are looking for a face-saver that won’t compromise the integrity of the European security architecture. Hopefully, a deal is brokered without delay—not just for Kiev, but for the rest of us as well.