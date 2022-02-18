Rein in unruly workers in Kerala

Headload workers in Kerala have been a law unto themselves for quite a long time. Affiliated to trade unions and patronised by political parties, they have been extorting from people and businesses alike. Though there has been some respite in the last few years with successive governments trying to boost Kerala’s image in a bid to attract investments, the recent incident of an entrepreneur in Kannur closing his shop due to harassment by headload workers tells us that all is still not well.

At least three other recent incidents of business ventures facing a crisis because of the high-handedness of headload workers have come to light. On its part, the government intervened promptly and the labour commissioner has been tasked with finding a solution. Two months ago, the Kerala HC observed that the Kerala Headload Workers Act was a ‘relic of the past’. Suggesting that loading and unloading should be mechanised and workers be redeployed, Justice Devan Ramachandran said Kerala might be the only state where a law to protect the job of headload workers was in force. The workers cite the 1978 act, which protects their right to work, to defend their actions.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government, in its first term, had mooted an ordinance to amend the act for improving ease of doing business. However, the provisions that could potentially curtail the bargaining powers of headload workers were diluted when the Kerala Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act, 2018, was finally passed. But it retained a core provision that empowers businesses to employ their own workers for loading and unloading.

Now, organised workers resort to violence when traders opt for this. The only way to end the high-handedness is proactive intervention by the government. It may be recalled that ‘nokku kooli’ (gawking charges), an unconstitutional practice by headload workers, was banned in 2018. Though there were a few isolated incidents since then, the government and the HC took a stern stand. Finally, a joint meeting of headload workers’ unions declared the practice ‘illegal’ in September last year. The mission of bringing more investment to Kerala, which is close to the heart of this government, can only be achieved if unruly workers and their trade unions are dealt with promptly.

