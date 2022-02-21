Dear Modi government, stop blame game, address real issues

The NDA government must stop blaming the previous UPA/ Congress regimes every time a corporate scam or a loan fraud takes place. It has become customary for the present government to conveniently blame everything on past regimes, and wash its hands off the real issues without actually addressing them. The moment the CBI filed a case against ABG Shipyard and its directors for loan fraud, the first reaction of the government was to point out that the account became NPA in 2013, and therefore, it’s the UPA’s mistake. The truth is that the account was identified as NPA in 2016, retrospectively with effect from November 2013. The loan account was restructured in March 2014 and efforts were made to revive the operations of the company. But when efforts failed to revive the operations, the account of ABG Shipyard was declared NPA in November 2016.

Insolvency and bankruptcy procedures were started against the company in August 2017, and before that, the company had undertaken many fraudulent transactions to divert substantial money through shell companies. Some of these transactions took place between 2014 and 2016 under the first Modi government. In the case of ABG Shipyard, it is one of the private banks—ICICI Bank—that had doled out the maximum loan to the company. So, if the present government wants us to believe that every loan to ABG Shipyard was given at the behest of the UPA, it is to insult the working of a ‘free’ market economy.

ABG Shipyard was incorporated in 1985, and some of the loans given to it by this consortium of banks date back to 2001. Whether it is the Antrix-Devas deal, NSE scam or ABG loan fraud, the failure is more of the system in place than the political party in power. The larger question is whether the systems and processes in place for achieving better corporate governance are working effectively or not. Are the independent directors indeed independent or are the auditors doing their work diligently enough to detect frauds and anomalies? By conveniently blaming everything on its predecessors, the government is running away from addressing the real issues.