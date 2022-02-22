Gruesome murder keeps Karnataka on the boil

The ordinarily peaceful state of Karnataka seems to be making headlines, national and international, for all the wrong reasons. The hijab controversy is still playing out—with the education of thousands of girls being met with an unforeseeable roadblock. Whether or not it was a burning ember from that which brought Shivamogga close to boiling point is moot, for the extremely combustible situation in Karnataka undoubtedly owes to that. Anyway, Monday began with the news of a murder of a young man. Harsha, a workman by profession, but also a Bajrang Dal activist, and not without a few cases against him, was felled in the most gruesome manner.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his outspoken Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra, have been at pains to explain that the killing has nothing to do with hijab row. But as we said, that contextual meaning cannot be entirely thwarted. And there are the usual suspects in the political ecosystem who will be out to make hay of Harsha’s death—and push the state into a full-fledged Hindu-Muslim flareup. The young boy was a bread-earner, and the loss is devastating for his inconsolable mother and sister. In a less permanent manner, Shivamogga too lost its peace.

The Malnad city saw some pitched street battles, stone-throwing and arson. The rapid action force had to be deployed to tamp down the simmering tension. Three of the six accused in the alleged murder, the public was informed, have been picked up—their identities are under wraps, initially. Harsha may not have had a tailor-made life, but he certainly didn’t deserve to die in the crossfire of social strife—ultimately the only ones benefiting are those taking the easy route to garnering votes. And at the cost of the country and a state, which has no dearth of the ingredients needed to create a progressive future.