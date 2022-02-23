Selection of Team India logical  

On Saturday, the senior selection committee put in place the foundation for the Test team going forward. The panel led by Chetan Sharma waved their goodbye to players with 11,644 runs across 177 games. To be honest, it was coming. Both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have a lot of experience but they have not been at their best recently.

The two of course are good enough to make a comeback with big performances in the domestic circuit. That Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha also don’t find a place is an indication that the management wants to accelerate the transition phase. With more players on the wrong side of 30—five of the 18 players in the squad for the Sri Lanka series are 33 or over—the management knows it has a tough task on its hands to refresh the playing group.

It’s perhaps the right time to move away from the likes of Pujara and Rahane because of the calendar. In the next 13 months or so, India is slated to play only one Test away from the subcontinent (eight of nine Tests at home or in Bangladesh). So experimenting against a Sri Lankan side that has been quite tentative in Tests of late seems logical. This is the ideal time to bring in the likes of Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari, three batters who lead the pecking order to fill those two slots.

With Rishabh Pant as the principal option, there is also some sense in trying to bring a younger wicketkeeper into the fold than asking Saha, who is 37, to warm the bench. Ishant may feel hard done by but pacers are dime a dozen and with India unlikely to field more than two in a match in the subcontinent, there is again sound logic behind that decision.

The calendar is also likely to have dictated Rohit’s ascension to captaincy in Tests. He is 34 and being an all-format captain is a draining proposition. But with no away series in the pipeline, the opener is a solid short-term option while the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Pant develop into leadership roles.

