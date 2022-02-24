STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Imran’s TV debate suggestion with Modi shows lack of maturity

There is not an iota of doubt about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s capabilities as a cricketer.

There is not an iota of doubt about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s capabilities as a cricketer. He was not only an excellent all-rounder, but was also one of the most feared fast bowlers of his time. His swing bowling foxed even the best batsmen. During media interviews on TV as the country’s cricket captain, he came across as a mature skipper and leader who understood the game like the back of his hand.

But Khan missed the woods for the trees when he, during an interview to a Russian state-run television channel, invited his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to a TV debate to resolve differences between the two countries. Khan said the only sticking point between the neighbours was Kashmir and went on to claim that he knew India better than most because of his long relationship with our country through cricket. 

The Pakistan PM must know that diplomacy and international relations, especially between estranged countries, are not conducted on the sets of a TV channel. Let alone resolving historical disputes, a painstaking exercise that can take eons to make small progress, even enhancing ties between supposedly friendly countries is serious business that is best left to the officials and diplomats to be conducted behind closed doors. The US and Canada, for instance, have many things in common.

Both are giant North American countries with a common language and shared values such as their commitment to free speech, human rights and democracy. Yet, their relationship has not always been without pinpricks and whenever their ties have turned a bit testy, they have been resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, not through a TV debate. A Khan-Modi debate has the potential to break TRP records, but diplomacy is an art that cannot be reduced to such a spectacle.

Not only is his suggestion ludicrous and childish, Khan has also revealed a lack of maturity as a leader, holding ties between India and Pakistan hostage to the single issue of Kashmir. History, culture, language and religion bind the countries and by hinging the relationship to a single contentious issue, Khan has only shot himself in the foot.

