Tackling economic fallout of the Ukraine conflict

The ability of policymakers to tackle persistent inflation is being tested once again, thanks to the deepening Russia-Ukraine conflict. Global crude prices breached $100 per barrel and if they stay elevated, it could topple both the RBI and the government’s FY23 projections. Earlier this month, the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee stuck to its dovish stance giving growth a chance, notwithstanding commodity price shocks, rising geopolitical tensions and weak demand dynamics. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das took the hard line on excessive inflation targeting stating that the output sacrifice required to tame supply-driven inflation can be high and argued that domestic dynamics should dictate policy not just by the outlook of developed markets. But that logic may well be turned on its head if higher crude prices delay the cool-off in inflation expected in mid-2022.

If the average price of the Indian crude oil basket touches $100 per barrel from the current $84.67, inflation will likely rise 52–65 bps, according to SBI Research. Even an average $90–100 per barrel could pose an upside risk of 90–100 bps to the RBI’s inflation estimates of 4.5% for FY23. Going by the current runrate, fuel prices should be up by at least `9–14 per litre, but thanks to Assembly elections, petrol and diesel prices haven’t moved a jot since November 2021. But it’s unlikely that the government will sit upon its hands after March if oil prices remain northbound. The upshot is, the RBI’s wait-and-watch mode is extended, which means, interest rate hikes may well be pushed to the second half of FY23.

The bigger worry for India though is the economic fallout of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which will be felt across commodities, affecting current account deficit besides of course domestic inflation. Worse, any US-EU sanctions on Russia may impact regular trade too. Ukraine is an important exporter of agriculture products, so prices of wheat and corn may come under pressure. The Indian currency too will likely take a beating and even though the RBI is prepared with its forex reserves war chest, it should stand ready to preempt undue volatility.