Time for parties in Telangana to stop rhetoric

The BJP and the Congress accuse Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of corruption of monumental proportions. Not a day passes without the PCC chief A Revanth Reddy and the saffron party state president Bandi Sanjay predicting an imminent jail term for KCR. But if they really mean it, they ought to approach the judiciary for a court-monitored inquiry instead of tilting at the windmills. As the Centre is not bothered about the allegations levelled by their own partymen, one wonders if the BJP’s loud talk is only an attempt to make KCR fall in line as he has, of late, been targeting the prime minister in the name of crafting an opposition coalition.

Congress chief Reddy also talks about the CM’s “corrupt deeds”, and says that the Centre’s silence is proof enough that both KCR and Modi are working hand in glove, notwithstanding their public posturing. In fact, Reddy had asked the Union minister from Hyderabad G Kishan Reddy to help him get an appointment with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to present documentary evidence against KCR so that the Centre could order an inquiry. If Reddy feels KCR is involved in corrupt deals, what is preventing him from approaching the courts? In such a scenario, one would wonder as to what crime had KCR committed. Even if cases are registered against KCR now due to pressure from the BJP, it will be construed as political vendetta.

KCR, who has ignored the allegations, is now hitting back at the BJP leaders. He says it is not he but the BJP leaders who would go to jail as he would soon be moving the Supreme Court to expose the corruption involved in the purchase of Rafale jets. Remember how in 1988, Congress leader Dronamraju Satyanarayana had embarrassed the then Chief Minister N T Rama Rao by filing a petition in the AP High Court whose five-member Bench had found prima facie evidence in five of the 192 allegations of abuse of power. It is about time the parties stopped the rhetoric and approached courts if they feel there is merit in their allegations.

