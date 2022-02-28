STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OROP & the worth of a government assurance

Democracy functions on trust. It starts with politicians and parties presenting before the people their agenda in the form of election manifestos.

Published: 28th February 2022

Gavel, Court hammer, law

Image for representational purpose only.

What is the worth of an assurance given by a government? This question came up in the Supreme Court recently in a case related to one rank, one pension for retired Armed Forces personnel. During the course of the argument, when the advocate representing defence personnel pointed to a number of assurances and commitments given by the government within and outside Parliament on OROP, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) N Venkataraman responded by saying that statements made in the House were not legally enforceable. “Moral obligation is not the same as legal right,” he said, and added that financial constraints faced by the government have forced a reassessment. 

The ASG’s statement and the apex court’s comments have opened discussion on the foundational values of democracy. Democracy functions on trust. It starts with politicians and parties presenting before the people their agenda in the form of election manifestos. People trust political parties to fulfil the programmes and promises included in their manifestos. There is no law to enforce electoral promises. But there exists a bond of trust. It may not be a legal duty of a political party to implement its election promises, but it has a moral obligation to do so because people reposed faith and trust on their policies and promises and voted for them. For a government to suddenly turn around and say that just because it is not legally binding, it would not honour the promises it has made from various forums, including from the floor of the House, is a breach of trust. The present government came to power promising OROP in its election manifesto.

Parliament has well-established protocols for monitoring government assurances given from the floor. There is an assurance committee for each House, and a well-laid-out system for timely implementation of assurances. However, as the ruling party has a majority in such committees, it often turns a blind eye to government assurances. Now Justice Chandrachud has said that “for any statement made on the floor of the House, accountability lies within Parliament”. In practice, however, it appears there is no accountability either within or outside the House. What is moral is not legally binding and hence is open 
to “reassessment”.

