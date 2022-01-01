History cannot be erased by renaming public monuments

The New Year comes with the promise of a new beginning despite the challenges ahead. Perhaps reinvigorated with the spirit of the time, the BJP has gone into an overdrive in Andhra Pradesh. A fringe party in the state, it has been making noises ever since the TDP’s debacle in the 2019 elections to emerge as the main opposition party. However, the party leaders’ words haven’t exactly been matched with equal efforts on the ground, at least not enough to displace the main opposition. Leaving the past behind, it appears keen on turning its fortunes around in 2022.

But it has started on the wrong foot. State BJP chief Somu Veerraju’s public appeal to cast votes for the party in return for seriously cheap liquor reeks of desperation. His defence that his intention was only to help save some money for the poor doesn’t cut it. Not stopping at that, the party has kicked up another controversy demanding that the historical Jinnah tower in Guntur be renamed. In normal circumstances, maybe, the demand would have carried some weight. The tower dates back to the mid-1940s and in quite an Indian fashion, the Mahatma Gandhi road leads to the Jinnah memorial. It is a standing testimony to history. One could argue, as do the BJP leaders, that we can’t have a historical structure in the name of a man responsible for the Partition and deaths of countless numbers of people. From their perspective, it seems renaming is equal to reclaiming our identity and pride from the distortions of history. In a way, it is also akin to the cancel culture in the US. There can be no end to this. Tomorrow, you’ll have to rename hospitals, buildings, etc., named after the Brits.

The Indian identity is rather complicated. History cannot be obliterated from public memory by renaming monuments or sanitising history books. The Soviets tried when they played havoc in Eastern Europe—which added to the memory vs history debate. The collective memory of a people is far more enduring than anything. This, by the way, is the reason why efforts such as whitewashing Aurangzeb’s misdeeds lack credibility. If BJP leaders aren’t convinced, they can take a lesson on Jinnah from veteran leader L K Advani.