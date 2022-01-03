Austerity during COVID times is not the way forward for Indian economy

The Centre’s reluctance to spend at a time when the economy is still trying to emerge from the shock of Covid-19 is baffling. The numbers belie the tall claims of massive infrastructure spending to boost the economy. In the first eight months (April-November 2021) of the financial year, the government has spent less than 50% of its budgeted capital expenditure of Rs 5.54 lakh crore. Neither has it gone overboard with its revenue expenditures—the cost of running the government, which includes money spent on salaries, pensions, subsidies and grants to states. The Centre has so far used 61.5% of the revenue expenditure budget (compared to 63.3% previous year).

Not that the government has been short of money—revenue collections have been splendid thanks to the RBI’s largesse of Rs 99,000 crore and gross tax collections surged by 50% during the first eight months. Yet, it continues with its frugal ways. Why is the Centre then keeping a tight leash on its expenses? Is it worried about the further worsening of the fiscal situation or are there other reasons? Despite the fiscal deficit being 46% of the budgeted target of Rs 15 lakh crore, many analysts believe the government may yet exceed the target by Rs 30,000–40,000 crore given little likelihood of it being able to rake in Rs 1.75 lakh crore through disinvestment (its budget target) and slowing down of tax collection growth in the fourth quarter. There’s another view that the Centre’s devolution to states from its tax pool has increased lately (doubling in November to Rs 95,000 crore), leaving little in its hand. Of course, there are additional expenses (for fertiliser subsidy, export incentives, MNREGA and Air India’s debt repayment) of Rs 3 lakh crore that it has now accounted for.

No matter what the reason is, the government should not hide behind the excuse of fiscal considerations to keep a tight control over spending at a time when the economy needs its full support to get back to normalcy. It should not repeat the mistakes of many European countries that embraced austerity measures after the financial crises in 2008 and 2011. The self-imposed, and in some cases forced, austerity delayed the economic revival and even harmed the economies in the long run.