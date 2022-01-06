Progressive draft Women’s policy in TN

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Tamil Nadu government recently released a draft of a new policy for women for public feedback.

The Tamil Nadu government recently released a draft of a new policy for women for public feedback. The act of seeking feedback itself warrants credit, as not all of the policies framed by the government do so (the children’s policy being an example). The document has lofty goals and deploys au courant terminology such as intersectionality and the like. It also acknowledges the need for gender sensitivity to be a part of every department’s planning approaches rather than being retrofitted into existing plans and schemes. Significantly, the document attempts a holistic approach, for instance, by noting the role of intergenerational poverty in child marriages or alcoholism in domestic violence. It acknowledges the need for geriatric care for women, who have a longer life expectancy than men, and mental and emotional support services. In considering violence against women, it speaks of the need to end gender segregation in schools and homes. It also moots local clubs to allow mixing of youngsters of all genders to inculcate respect towards women at the grassroots level. 

However, it seems to suggest that only girls and women will benefit from adolescent sexual health and relationship education. If so, it is imperative that such education be extended to all students regardless of gender. Similarly, while acknowledging the role that alcohol may have in domestic violence, it betrays an assumption that deaddiction programmes alone may help resolve the issue as well as that alcoholics can be forced into rehabilitation. It also proposes a baffling insurance scheme for households where men are addicted to alcohol that may be linked to the quantity of alcohol consumed! On the positive side, it proposes alcohol and drug education at schools, which is a progressive move. The policy also acknowledges the influence of the media in perpetuating stereotypes and makes an attempt to provide a corrective without censoring content.

Despite being well-intentioned, several proposals may not be practicable. Nonetheless, despite some of its questionable plans, it is overall a progressive document that will hopefully be improved by civil society feedback.

