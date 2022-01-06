STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Three-pronged response to China’s needling needed

The second was China’s new law on land borders coming into effect from January 1, which some security experts feel is also directed against India.

Published: 06th January 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

An army convoy carrying military material on its way to Ladakh amid border tension with China at Manali-Leh highway. (File Photo | PTI) 

That China’s belligerent postures along the LAC for the past nearly two years pose serious security challenges for India is now old hat. But even so, three recent developments must have discomfited, if not alarmed, India’s security and diplomatic establishments. The first was news reports, which were never officially denied, of the Chinese embassy in Delhi writing to Indian MPs, including a minister, objecting to their participation in a dinner hosted by the Tibetans.

The second was China’s new law on land borders coming into effect from January 1, which some security experts feel is also directed against India. The third is Beijing’s construction of a bridge on Pangong Tso, which will drastically cut the time taken to deploy its troops along the lake. All the three developments fall into a pattern adopted by China since mid-2020 of needling, provoking and threatening India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. This new reality is a huge military and diplomatic challenge and is taking India-China relations into uncharted territory.

Militarily, India has responded in kind to China’s build-up along the LAC, deploying additional troops and upgrading roads, infrastructure and military installations. But from whatever evidence and information that is available in the public domain, the military perhaps needs to add more firepower with greater offensive weapons in its arsenal to act as a deterrent. China’s armed forces are superior in terms of numbers and even sophistication, so India needs to upgrade its military.

On the diplomatic front, New Delhi needs to build more regional and global alliances in order to isolate China. Remember, ahead of the first in-person Quad summit in Washington between US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison in September last year, China was rattled. Bristling at the meeting, it had said regional cliques should not target a third country as they will not be popular and have no future. Continued diplomatic pressure is needed. The other way to counter China is to play catch-up on the economic front. Beijing leverages its growing economic heft to isolate its rivals and perceived antagonists, the String of Pearls in India’s neighbourhood being an example.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp