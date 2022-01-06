Three-pronged response to China’s needling needed

That China’s belligerent postures along the LAC for the past nearly two years pose serious security challenges for India is now old hat. But even so, three recent developments must have discomfited, if not alarmed, India’s security and diplomatic establishments. The first was news reports, which were never officially denied, of the Chinese embassy in Delhi writing to Indian MPs, including a minister, objecting to their participation in a dinner hosted by the Tibetans.

The second was China’s new law on land borders coming into effect from January 1, which some security experts feel is also directed against India. The third is Beijing’s construction of a bridge on Pangong Tso, which will drastically cut the time taken to deploy its troops along the lake. All the three developments fall into a pattern adopted by China since mid-2020 of needling, provoking and threatening India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. This new reality is a huge military and diplomatic challenge and is taking India-China relations into uncharted territory.

Militarily, India has responded in kind to China’s build-up along the LAC, deploying additional troops and upgrading roads, infrastructure and military installations. But from whatever evidence and information that is available in the public domain, the military perhaps needs to add more firepower with greater offensive weapons in its arsenal to act as a deterrent. China’s armed forces are superior in terms of numbers and even sophistication, so India needs to upgrade its military.

On the diplomatic front, New Delhi needs to build more regional and global alliances in order to isolate China. Remember, ahead of the first in-person Quad summit in Washington between US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison in September last year, China was rattled. Bristling at the meeting, it had said regional cliques should not target a third country as they will not be popular and have no future. Continued diplomatic pressure is needed. The other way to counter China is to play catch-up on the economic front. Beijing leverages its growing economic heft to isolate its rivals and perceived antagonists, the String of Pearls in India’s neighbourhood being an example.