 Handling of Djokovic issue by Oz not ideal  

Just when Novak Djokovic was slowly gaining more acceptance among tennis fans, the Australian visa fiasco has happened. The men’s World No 1, with 20 Grand Slams against his name, has never been a crowd favourite like Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal. Even after numerous titles, he is viewed as a gatecrasher of a beautiful party. The current situation in Australia may not be his fault entirely, but it is going to hurt him. The Serb was questioned by the Australian Border Force the moment he landed in Melbourne. After questioning that lasted for over eight hours, the nine-time Australian Open champion was sent to a detention facility where immigrants are held if found entering without legitimate grounds or papers. Perhaps, for a star this treatment can be termed harsh. Yes, he may have his idiosyncrasies, but in the end, he is an exceptional sportsperson.

Dojokovic, a strong critic of vaccination, has refused to take the jab, and the issue has divided the world. He has always argued it is a matter of personal choice. The Australian government maintained that those without double vaccination cannot enter the nation. But leaked reports suggest Tennis Australia had written to players that if they have been infected by the virus since July 2021, they need not take the vaccine. There are charges that the matter has been politicised with Australia heading to an election this year.

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal, a supporter of vaccination, had a very apt observation: “He made his own decisions, and everybody’s free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences.”

And it’s this consequence that is sparking outrage, especially in Australia where the citizens have faced harsh lockdowns, and some support among fans too. But there are a few things Australia could have done. Djokovic could have been stopped before taking the flight. Tennis Australia should have told him the clear picture. It is not a situation even Djokovic would want to be in. Like Nick Kyrgios has said on Twitter, “... how we are handling Novak’s situation is bad, really bad... this is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human.” The Australian Open begins on January 17 but for now, all eyes will be on a federal court that will be hearing Djokovic’s legal challenge on Monday.