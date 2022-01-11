SC’s NEET verdict pragmatic, but quota dilemmas persist

Thanks to the Supreme Court, the admission process for this year’s post-graduate and undergraduate medical programmes through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test has been resumed. Coming in the midst of the third wave of the pandemic, it does bring a sense of relief, particularly when the spectre of a real shortage of doctors looms large. Once counselling for post-grad medical students under the existing eligibility criteria is rolled out, it would help address the shortage of junior doctors in the short term.

However, litigation over the pure question—the validity of reservations introduced in July 2021 for Other Backward Classes and the Economically Weaker Sections for all-India seats—remains pending. And for both the OBC (27%) and EWS (10%) reservations, the threshold of eligibility remains the same for this year—less than `8 lakh family income. While thus greenlighting admissions 2021–22 under the existing criteria, the apex court also upheld the constitutional validity of the OBC quota, and said the EWS issue will be revisited at a later hearing.

Freeing up the admission process is a pragmatic thing to do; originally scheduled for October 2021, any further delay would have been an act of criminal neglect amidst a pandemic. But the court’s sharp admonitions were understandable: the Central government has not been able to produce any clarity on the basis for its EWS criteria, even after three months. Except perhaps cite the Sinho Commission report of 2010, which it has been doing ever since it brought in the EWS quota via legislation in 2019.

This has always been a tendentious point because the commission had categorically stuck to the traditional view, ruling against using economic criteria to offer reservations, saying they can only be brought in for extending welfare measures. And that if any quota benefits were to be conferred, they would have to be combined with social and educational backwardness. Which means, in a legal-constitutional sense, we are still with our dilemmas—including on the 50% cap.