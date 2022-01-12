STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Election fever amid Covid spike in Odisha

Odisha will finally head into the three-tier panchayat body elections next month, after five years.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Odisha will finally head into the three-tier panchayat body elections next month, after five years. The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday announced the dates for the rural polls to be held over five phases beginning on February 16. The counting and declaration of results—a simultaneous affair—are slated to start from February 26. The election panel took stock of the on-ground Covid situation, consulted political parties and the Director General of Police over law enforcement preparations before taking the call that the polls are good to go. It also obviously took the cue from the Election Commission that announced Assembly polls for five states last week amidst an alarming third wave triggered by the Omicron variant.

For Odisha, the polls are going to be a real challenge as it is witnessing a massive spike in the transmission. From just 298 positive cases on January 1, the daily confirmed number breached the 7,000-mark in just 10 days. The state is projected to record its peak around the third week of the month before the number plateaus and falls back. Mathematical models point at over 25,000 daily cases when the wave gets really intense.

This is going to be a real test because the transmission is currently concentrated in urban centres. Just four districts—Khurda, Sundargarh, Cuttack and Sambalpur account for over 63% of the daily cases. The per day positivity rate has gone through the roof—over 17% in Khurda; 22% in Sundargarh and 15% in Sambalpur. Around the time the electioneering process peaks, infection is expected to make its way into the rural landscape and that is going to be a critical phase.

On its part, the SEC has broadly followed the EC guidelines on Covid safety protocols and banned all kinds of physical modes of campaigns and gathering. Candidates are allowed door-to-door canvassing with just four others. However, rural elections are a different ball game altogether considering the nature of personal campaigning involved. Over 6,700 gram panchayats will be part of the elections and keeping an eye on adherence to Covid protocols would indeed be a tough job. To say that the state election panel has a task on hand would be an understatement.
 

