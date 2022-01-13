STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Ad hoc Delhi Covid response shows lack of coherence

About two weeks ago, when the surge had just begun, the government decided to halve the occupancy in all public transport, including the Delhi Metro, now the lifeline in the national capital.

Published: 13th January 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Covid19, coronavirus, Delhi

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Just like in the summer of 2020 and 2021, Delhi is among the metros that have turned into a Covid-19 hotspot. The number of fresh cases has been in the range of 20,000 a day while the positivity rate is above 25%, two-and-a-half times the national average. Amidst these grim figures, the silver lining is that, like in the rest of the country, the rate of hospitalisation is low, indicating that the number of serious patients is few. 

To tackle the surge, the Delhi government has imposed several restrictions such as imposing weekend curfews, closing restaurants and bars, and even shutting all private offices except those offering essential services. But the manner in which the state government has gone about responding to the current public health crisis does little to inspire confidence as it has not been coherent.

About two weeks ago, when the surge had just begun, the government decided to halve the occupancy in all public transport, including the Delhi Metro, now the lifeline in the national capital. It resulted in long queues at bus stops and metro stations, forcing the government to roll it back within days. Another decision that seems to make little sense is to close all private offices, presumably to avoid crowding, while keeping wholesale and popular retail markets open.

Many of these markets are packed with shoppers and sundry hangers-on, making them potential superspreaders. Then on Sunday, the state government relaxed its decision to close all places of worship and allowed Sikh devotees to visit gurdwaras to celebrate Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary. The decision was clearly driven by the elections in Punjab, where the AAP sniffs a historic victory.

The first and second waves of the pandemic had exposed the Delhi government’s lack of administrative experience, especially during a crisis. It is clear the government has hardly learnt from the past. Had it done so, ad hocism would not have marked its responses to the emergency now. Unlike other states, Delhi is minuscule in size, making it uniquely possible to enforce rules and Covid-appropriate behaviour among the public. The Delhi government needs to go beyond its success in revolutionising school education and curbing corruption.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Delhi government
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp