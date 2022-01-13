Rein in Telangana's moneylenders

Modern-day Shylocks are having a free run in Telangana. They take advantage of people’s need for money during emergencies and their inability to come up with the collateral security that is needed to approach banks. In two heart-wrenching recent incidents, one in Nizamabad and the other in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, eight members of two families, unable to wriggle free from the vice-like grip of creditors, ended their lives.

As moneylenders kept increasing pressure for repayment, a small-time businessman, his wife, and two sons went to Vijayawada from Nizamabad, where they committed suicide. In the latter case, a businessman set himself and his family on fire in Palvoncha in Bhadradri-Kothagudem as he could not find a way to repay his piling-up debts. He had been deprived of what he thought was a fair share of his parents’ property due to the alleged involvement of a TRS MLA’s son, who has since been arrested for abetment.

The two painful incidents are disquieting symptoms of a deep-rooted malaise afflicting society. The creditors charge high rates of interest, 3–4% per month that goes up to 6% in case of default on instalments. For the collection of money, the lenders use all methods—from abusing debtors in public to physical attacks. The Nizamabad family died by suicide since they were afraid of physical harm. Though the money lenders Act in the state provides for six months of rigorous imprisonment to the culprits, in practice

it has not been of much help. These lenders are widespread in Nizamabad and neighbouring Karimnagar district as well as in the old city of Hyderabad. Though they cannot charge more than 2% over what the banks do, this is rarely enforced. The Act should have more teeth, including severe punishment to such creditors.