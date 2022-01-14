STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harvest festival in the time of Covid



The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, spurred by the Omicron variant, has swept metropolitan cities in India, leaving a trail of fatigue on the battle-weary people. Most victims may have shown mild symptoms and recovered promptly at home without a mandatory hospital visit. As a result, the current wave has not led to hospitals getting overwhelmed, but people with comorbidities and those undergoing surgeries are definitely facing the brunt of the fast-spreading infection.

The fact remains that metropolitan cities are now mega clusters in the country, thanks to the high density of people. Both Kolkata and Chennai account for nearly half of the new cases in their respective states, while more than one-third of new cases in Maharashtra are from Mumbai. Delhi recorded nearly 28,000 new cases on January 12, the second highest since the pandemic began, with a positive rate of 26%. According to the health ministry, cities are the main regions of concern. Comparatively better health infrastructure in cities brings some solace, but the disquiet is palpable. The virus is fast spreading to the countryside, where health facilities are weaker. 

Hence, it becomes important for state governments to slow the spread by all means. Sunday lockdowns and fresh curbs are reminders that we do not live in normal times and we can’t afford to let our guard down. For instance, in Tamil Nadu, places of worship are shut upto January 18, the period of Pongal festivities, and a complete lockdown is imposed on Sunday.

Jallikattu events have been permitted with restrictions, with bull tamers being forced to come with double vaccinations and negative RT-PCR test results. Buses can carry only 75% of their capacity and the government is making available more transport facilities to help people going home for Pongal celebrations. Yet, not all states have enforced restrictions to slow the viral transmission. Health officials need to be on constant vigil over the movement of people so that they are ready for any emergency. 

