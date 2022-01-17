STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Domestic funding needed for start-ups

The government has been dragging its feet on allowing Indian start-ups to get listed overseas for fear of loss of revenue and oversight.

Published: 17th January 2022

Startup

The year 2021 became a watershed moment for the country’s start-up economy with 40 firms joining the elite club of unicorns—ventures that have crossed the valuation of $1 billion. And even as the government predicts 75 more would join the unicorn club in 2022, the trouble is India’s domestic funding system is not yet mature enough to finance the ever-increasing start-up ecosystem.

The current lot of unicorns have mostly been financed by foreign funds. According to data compiled by Tracxn, Indian start-ups raised $39 billion in equity funding in 2021, out of which $35 billion came from overseas. Foreign funding of our start-ups trebled in 2021, and such overdependence has its own issues. One of the reasons for this was easy liquidity infused by central banks across developed countries as part of their stimulus packages to fight the ill effects of Covid on their economies. Some of those cheap funds got diverted to our start-up ecosystem. Now the trouble is most nations have already started withdrawing the easy liquidity measures and that could affect funding. There’s another problem with this overdependence—conflict between the Indian government and foreign funds over ‘control’ of the start-ups.

The government has been dragging its feet on allowing Indian start-ups to get listed overseas for fear of loss of revenue and oversight. The Centre has already expressed its concern over large start-ups establishing their parent companies outside the country and relegating India operations as subsidiaries. A parliamentary committee is already looking into the issue of domestic funding and has recommended that large institutions like pension funds and insurance companies channelise a portion of their investible surplus into start-ups. But India has always been conservative about putting such money into risky assets like equities, let alone unlisted start-ups. Indian Alternative Investment Funds also find it easier setting up funds in overseas jurisdictions like Cayman Islands for smoother compliance, and rerouting investments here rather than directly investing in domestic businesses. So the Centre needs to fix the system on several fronts to ensure easy availability of domestic funding for start-ups.

