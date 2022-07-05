STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP sets its eyes on Telangana in Southern march

The BJP has made its first clear move at realising its dream—capturing Telangana from the vice-like grip of KCR-led TRS.

Published: 05th July 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 07:09 AM

The BJP has made its first clear move at realising its dream—capturing Telangana from the vice-like grip of KCR-led TRS. To this end, the saffron party, a significance no one could have missed, chose to hold its national executive in Hyderabad after 18 years. It finds Telangana both tempting as unconquered territory, with the overhang of the erstwhile Nizams still enveloping Hyderabad, and also relatively open—Karnataka is already under its belt, but the other southern states seem a bit more impervious to the net being cast by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Telangana, in that respect, is a second portal. 

At Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday, Modi—donning a blue ‘uttareeyam’ (upper cloth) to seem more inclusive not only to non-Hindus but also to the bahujans—vowed to end the dynastic rule and parochial politics in the state without mentioning Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. But the BJP knows it’s one thing to leave the KCR fortress in a bit of fluster, quite another to breach it. 

KCR, like a Deccan king of old, gave a fitting reply to the troop from Delhi, daring the BJP to do a Maharashtra in Telangana. He said he would do the same at the Centre if the BJP makes any attempts to destabilise his rule. 

Tune out the white noise and one can see the rhetoric outdoes real strength for both parties. In the last Assembly elections, BJP won only one seat though it picked up two more in subsequent by-elections and four Lok Sabha seats in 2019. The TRS too is battling a quantum of anti-incumbency baggage it has not measured. Congress is busy fighting itself at least for now, but it will be a battle of wits for the other two, down to the wire.
 

