Odisha must have anti-ragging law

Last week, a 19-year-old bachelor’s degree student in Bhubaneswar died by suicide, leaving behind a purported note pointing to harassment at the hands of seniors. It has since snowballed into a controversy that has now found its echo in the ongoing Assembly session, where the Opposition has sought a CBI inquiry.

In April, a medical student in Balangir district of the State had allegedly jumped to his death, days after informing his parents about ragging. Three months hence, not much headway has been made in the case. The state accounts for approximately 2.7% of the country’s higher educational institutions. Its share in the ragging case pool is about 7.5%.

Ragging, like a tendency to aimless violence spread through our youth demographic, seems to be keeping pace with other social pathologies in India. Between 2009 and 2022, the country reported over 7,840 cases across its anti-ragging call centres.

According to data presented in the Lok Sabha late last year, the 2018–2021 years alone recorded 2,970 cases. Ragging has prevailed like a ghost with none able to exorcise it, despite the arrival of online complaint, monitoring and compliance systems.

From the All India Technical Education Council to the UGC, over nine regulatory bodies are supposed to keep an overall watch on the phenomenon. Let alone prevention, the numbers have not abated -- that’s not counting the unreported incidents. And now, the problem of online ragging adds to the challenge.

Odisha, unfortunately, ranks after UP, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh in terms of incidence of ragging. Dedicated committees and squads at the institutional level have brought no relief. About a dozen Indian states have specific laws to curb ragging while Odisha pins all the onus on UGC regulations.

The anti-ragging laws of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra carry imprisonment upon conviction and deny admission to the perpetrator in other educational institutions for specific periods—and even hold the heads of institutions liable for negligence. It is about time Odisha mulled over anti-ragging legislation.

