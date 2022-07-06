Revise indemnity for wrongful conception

The Odisha High Court last fortnight said a married woman was eligible for compensation because she came pregnant even after undergoing sterilisation. The succour was worth Rs 50,000, including the maximum available indemnity of Rs 30,000 and State costs worth Rs 20,000. The woman said she cannot bear the expenses of rearing the surprise child. Should she be compensated for not only the standard costs but expenses related to child-rearing and other intangible issues directly related to the pregnancy?

Women’s rights bodies, advocates and the government must look into this absent provision in the statutes. The use of sterilisation demonstrates people’s acceptance of family planning. If it fails, couples experience unintended tension and long-term worries over finances. These may seem intangibles, but in India today where accidental death suits attract huge damages, ‘accidental births’ should also merit greater attention where compensation is concerned.

In India, wrongful pregnancy suits depend on proving the doctor incorrectly performed the sterilization, the element of negligence in the procedure, and breach of the parents’ trust in the effectiveness of the wrongful sterilisation. However, when it comes to recovery, the costs need to be revised to account for the future expenses of surprise children. Yes, an unwanted child with health complications will raise the costs for the parents. But expenses are incurred even for bringing up healthy children. There is a moot point too. A failed sterilisation leads not to a wrongful birth. It causes wrongful conception. And people go in for sterilisation to avoid the latter. Therefore, the compensation claim begins from the point of conception, and the couple’s foreseeable losses become valid for consideration.

A related issue needs attention as well. In modern society, women alone cannot be responsible for family planning. Yet, there is an over-reliance on female sterilisation. Male vasectomy figures are minimal. Doctors must be made accountable for incorrect sterilisation procedures, but a bigger priority is gender parity in adopting family planning procedures.