STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Corruption net snares IAS, IPS names

Allegations of corruption against government officials are not rare, but they are being exposed with surprising regularity ever since the BJP government took charge.

Published: 07th July 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Corruption

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

Three incidents grabbed public attention in Karnataka in the past week—the arrest of senior IPS officer Amrit Paul for his alleged involvement in a police recruitment scam, the arrest of IAS officer Manjunath J on corruption charges, and the High Court judge revealing in open court about a transfer threat by the ADGP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Judge H P Sandesh, who was monitoring the ACB cases, termed the agency a “collection centre” and observed “the whole state is mired in corruption”. It was an indictment that spared no public office. The ACB is responsible for vigilance in government departments and collecting intelligence on bribery and corruption among officials. But here is a case of the fence eating the crop and points to something suspiciously rotten in Karnataka. 

Allegations of corruption against government officials are not rare, but they are being exposed with surprising regularity ever since the BJP government took charge. The Contractors’ Association probably blew the lid off the biggest scam after a contractor ended his life, alleging that government officials charged a 40% commission for approving contracts. The name of former minister and influential Kuruba leader K S Eshwarappa surfaced, forcing him to resign. The Opposition is going hammer and tongs at the BJP, naming powerful leaders and ministers in the PSI recruitment scam. It is to be seen where the mud finally sticks.

It is a sad trend that IAS and IPS officers are being put behind bars. The bureaucracy was once a hallowed service, and officers inspired young Indians to make a career for themselves in civil services. In the case of Karnataka, Amrit Paul was serving as ADGP-Recruitment. Manjunath was Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban. As expected, the government suspended the officers. When institutions fall prey to the canker of dishonesty and the taint of compromise, it is heartening that upright judicial officers like Justice Sandesh vow to uphold the independence of the judiciary at any cost. This is especially so when even Supreme Court judges are not spared the finger of accusation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp