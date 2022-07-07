Corruption net snares IAS, IPS names

Three incidents grabbed public attention in Karnataka in the past week—the arrest of senior IPS officer Amrit Paul for his alleged involvement in a police recruitment scam, the arrest of IAS officer Manjunath J on corruption charges, and the High Court judge revealing in open court about a transfer threat by the ADGP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Judge H P Sandesh, who was monitoring the ACB cases, termed the agency a “collection centre” and observed “the whole state is mired in corruption”. It was an indictment that spared no public office. The ACB is responsible for vigilance in government departments and collecting intelligence on bribery and corruption among officials. But here is a case of the fence eating the crop and points to something suspiciously rotten in Karnataka.

Allegations of corruption against government officials are not rare, but they are being exposed with surprising regularity ever since the BJP government took charge. The Contractors’ Association probably blew the lid off the biggest scam after a contractor ended his life, alleging that government officials charged a 40% commission for approving contracts. The name of former minister and influential Kuruba leader K S Eshwarappa surfaced, forcing him to resign. The Opposition is going hammer and tongs at the BJP, naming powerful leaders and ministers in the PSI recruitment scam. It is to be seen where the mud finally sticks.

It is a sad trend that IAS and IPS officers are being put behind bars. The bureaucracy was once a hallowed service, and officers inspired young Indians to make a career for themselves in civil services. In the case of Karnataka, Amrit Paul was serving as ADGP-Recruitment. Manjunath was Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban. As expected, the government suspended the officers. When institutions fall prey to the canker of dishonesty and the taint of compromise, it is heartening that upright judicial officers like Justice Sandesh vow to uphold the independence of the judiciary at any cost. This is especially so when even Supreme Court judges are not spared the finger of accusation.