One resignation, many lessons on political tact

The recent resignation of Kerala minister Saji Cherian following his controversial speech ridiculing the Constitution of India has lessons for all public servants. From the need for a clear perspective on the social and political realities of the country to knowing the intricacies of new modes of communication, the inglorious exit of a performing minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet packs several valuable messages to those in public life. Notwithstanding his feeble slip-of-the-tongue defence, anyone who listened to Cherian’s speech would easily decipher that he belittled the Constitution that his party, the CPM, often cites to oppose and criticise the policies and actions of the Narendra Modi government.

For the record, the recently concluded 22nd party congress of the CPM passed a resolution that accused the Modi government of “undermining the foundations of our secular democratic Constitution”, and called for all patriots to unite and defend the Constitution that faced “a serious threat from Hindutva forces.” Cherian’s allegation that the Constitution condoned exploitation and Indian members of the Constituent Assembly wrote what the British rulers dictated to them stems from ignorance.

The debate about the Indian Constitution being un-Indian was addressed in detail and resolved by the Constituent Assembly itself. There is also the ethical question of discrediting the very Constitution he swore allegiance to while taking the oath of office. The delay in making the adamant Cherian quit office gave the opposition ample time to attack the government and score political points. But it is appreciable that the CPM did not allow the minister to get away with the misdemeanour.

The key takeaway from the episode is the need for public workers to understand the unbridled power of social media. The minister uttered the words to a private audience at an event without the media’s presence. The organisers broadcast the speech live on Facebook and the media picked it up soon after. With every person armed with a smartphone having the potential to reach out to millions, public servants should realise that they are under surveillance round-the-clock. Cherian, apart from being disrespectful to the Constitution he was supposed to uphold, was careless and paid the price.