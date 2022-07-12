STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Mind over matter for Djokovic

Never a favourite in Wimbledon where one Roger Federer is the dean of the surface, the Serb, over the last decade, became a sort of a de facto contender on grass.

Published: 12th July 2022 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Serbia's Novak Djokovic.(Photo | AP)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic.(Photo | AP)

Novak to Novaxx to Grand Slam title No 21. It has been quite a journey for Novak Djokovic—from facing ridicule for not taking the Covid-19 vaccine, deportation from the Australian Open, and a loss in the French Open quarters. Rarely can mortals take these setbacks in their stride as Djokovic has.

Never a favourite in Wimbledon where one Roger Federer is the dean of the surface, the Serb, over the last decade, became a sort of a de facto contender on grass. Sure, Federer is the modern grass great and his eight Majors at SW19 are proof of that. But since 2011, the 35-year-old has owned the surface. He has won the title seven times since. That itself is a fair reflection of how he developed his overall game to suit all surfaces. 

In his first six Wimbledons, he reached the second week twice. Since then, he has reached the second on all but one occasion. That is the perfect marriage between hard work, the discipline to achieve something special and a strong mental fortitude. Sunday’s title was also significant because he finally overtook Federer on his way to the top of the men’s Slam leader board. When Djokovic won his first Slam in Australia in 2008, Federer had 12. Since then, the Serbian master slowly reeled him in. Now that he has overtaken him, he will not stop there. Next in sight is his other great rival, Rafael Nadal, who has 22. 

Considering Djokovic is the youngest and the fittest of the three, it should be a matter of time before he equals the Spaniard’s count. But it’s also hard to ignore the elephant in the room—the Serb’s vaccine status. He won’t be allowed to play the next two Slams. Making a bold prediction is fraught with risk because Djokovic seems fine with missing competitions. But he’s healthy and with no worthy contenders emerging yet, he has the chance to settle the debate of the GOATs.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Covid-19 Wimbledon
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp