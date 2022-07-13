EPS has many bridges to cross as new leader

On Monday, Edappadi K Palaniswami successfully sealed his dominance over the AIADMK, the principal Opposition party in Tamil Nadu, booting out three-time Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Palaniswami stage-managed a general council meeting that crowned him interim general secretary, the most powerful post in the party, and expelled Panneerselvam and his supporters. Palaniswami will face an election to confirm his position in a few months. He is expected to sail through.

For his part, Panneerselvam has again turned to the courts and the Election Commission for succour. Of biggest concern to both factions will be to wrest the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol, the party’s lifeline. Palaniswami will also have to get the party office unsealed. It was sealed after a clash between both factions ahead of the GC meeting following the entry of Team OPS into the building.

It is no surprise that Palaniswami has come out on top. Both were known to be close to the late party supremo, J Jayalalithaa. But Panneerselvam’s many flip-flops since her demise against her aide VK Sasikala and then in favour of Sasikala – as well as close ties with the BJP have hurt his credibility. Colleagues accused him of doing little for his supporters. Palaniswami, on the other hand, used his four years as CM to build his base in the party by doling out favours and honing his image on the lines of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran. Watching from the sidelines are the DMK and the BJP.

The latter has wet its feet in Tamil Nadu on the back of an alliance with AIADMK and will look to supplant it in the coming years. Meanwhile, in the short-run, any disarray will favour the ruling DMK, which is also pursuing graft cases against Palaniswami’s key aides. Further, despite his best efforts, Palaniswami is not a mass leader commanding undying loyalty like Jaya and MGR. Although he leveraged cunning, ruthlessness and strategic generosity to take the party’s reins, the true test of his leadership will be to keep his flock together amidst the present turmoil and to seal his position as the party’s new supremo with a respectable performance in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

On Monday, Edappadi K Palaniswami successfully sealed his dominance over the AIADMK, the principal Opposition party in Tamil Nadu, booting out three-time Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Palaniswami stage-managed a general council meeting that crowned him interim general secretary, the most powerful post in the party, and expelled Panneerselvam and his supporters. Palaniswami will face an election to confirm his position in a few months. He is expected to sail through. For his part, Panneerselvam has again turned to the courts and the Election Commission for succour. Of biggest concern to both factions will be to wrest the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol, the party’s lifeline. Palaniswami will also have to get the party office unsealed. It was sealed after a clash between both factions ahead of the GC meeting following the entry of Team OPS into the building. It is no surprise that Palaniswami has come out on top. Both were known to be close to the late party supremo, J Jayalalithaa. But Panneerselvam’s many flip-flops since her demise against her aide VK Sasikala and then in favour of Sasikala – as well as close ties with the BJP have hurt his credibility. Colleagues accused him of doing little for his supporters. Palaniswami, on the other hand, used his four years as CM to build his base in the party by doling out favours and honing his image on the lines of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran. Watching from the sidelines are the DMK and the BJP. The latter has wet its feet in Tamil Nadu on the back of an alliance with AIADMK and will look to supplant it in the coming years. Meanwhile, in the short-run, any disarray will favour the ruling DMK, which is also pursuing graft cases against Palaniswami’s key aides. Further, despite his best efforts, Palaniswami is not a mass leader commanding undying loyalty like Jaya and MGR. Although he leveraged cunning, ruthlessness and strategic generosity to take the party’s reins, the true test of his leadership will be to keep his flock together amidst the present turmoil and to seal his position as the party’s new supremo with a respectable performance in the 2024 parliamentary elections.