Startups must redefine growth goal

Startups, the darling of investors, are struggling. A recent PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) report said Indian startups, which had raked in $10 billion in each of the three earlier consecutive quarters, were hit by a decline in funding by 40% to $6.8 billion for the last April-June quarter. PwC’s ‘Startup Deals Tracker’ put down the trend to the global slowdown, decrease in tech stock valuations, inflation and geopolitical instability triggered by the Ukraine war. The trend translated to online educator Byju’s, one of the largest startups with a valuation of $20 billion, struggling to close a funding round of $800 million. Two main investors—Sumeru Ventures and Oxshott—did not pay up their committed $250 million for ‘macroeconomic’ reasons. The global slowdown and the resultant scarcity of deployable investment seem to be redefining ‘business performance’. From the old mantra of growth at any cost, there is now some fresh stocktaking on the basis of business profitability. In a significant missive to its employees, education technology startup, Unacademy, said it would now focus on its bottom line and cut back on costs. Some of its unprofitable global businesses would be shut down, founders and senior management will take pay cuts, not travel first or business class, and employees will have to do without complimentary meals and snacks. Startups have run into headwinds because of two factors: regular investors are in trouble in the face of recessionary conditions; and second, with valuations of startup stocks eroding, it is taking much more effort to raise funds. Startups have always been about a great idea that takes time and money to find commercial success. The two sectors that have attracted funding are Software as a Service (SaaS) and fintech companies, both areas where it is difficult to count profit initially. The PwC report sees the current shortfall in startup funding to continue for some time but expects things will stabilize in 12–18 months. This is therefore a good time to rekindle the debate on ‘growth-versus-profit’ and hope startup promoters focus on their original business plan and core competence.