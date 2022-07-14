STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Jagan strategy real story not mom’s exit

The TDP is still relying on its ageing war horse and former chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu. Yes, he has embarked on a tour of the districts and is breaking a sweat.

Published: 14th July 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his mother YS Vijayamma during the party plenary in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his mother YS Vijayamma during the party plenary in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

What hogged the headlines at the ruling YSR Congress plenary the other day was Y S Vijayamma, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother, resigning not only as the party’s honorary president but also from its primary membership. It made a good reading, given the speculation of sibling rivalry between Jagan and his sister Sharmila who has floated her party in neighbouring Telangana. Nonetheless, Vijayamma’s exit was a formality. After all, Jagan has always been the YSRC’s supreme leader, notwithstanding his sister’s political ambitions and the reported tussles in the state’s first family. The real takeaway from the conclave is the Jagan strategy. 

Flexing his muscles, the newly-anointed president for life of the YSRC caught the TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP in a cleft stick with a pointed warning to the people that a vote for the opposition is tantamount to voting against the ongoing direct benefit transfer schemes. Elections are still a couple of years away, but this is going to be Jagan’s battle cry and to which the opposition has no clear answers as of now. 

The TDP is still relying on its ageing war horse and former chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu. Yes, he has embarked on a tour of the districts and is breaking a sweat. But, perhaps for the first time in his career, Naidu finds himself completely isolated. Despite his U-turn on the BJP following the drubbing in the 2019 elections, the latter is unwilling to break bread with him again. His overtures to the saffron party’s ally, Jana Sena, have not been received well either, at least thus far, though party president and actor Pawan Kalyan did make some noise about the need to keep the opposition vote intact.

Most importantly, Naidu is yet to set his own house in order. Public attention may have been on Jagan and his mother but there are signs of growing unease in the yellow party over the role of Naidu’s son Lokesh amid rumours of a rift between the two over a possible alliance with Jana Sena. This developing story will be far more significant than Vijayamma’s exit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp