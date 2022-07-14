New push for BJP in Kerala

The coastline that once drew ancient mariners from Europe, Africa, the Levant and the Far East has mostly been immune to overland conquistadors. But the BJP is showing a renewed interest in Kerala, a state that Narendra Modi singled out in his 2019 victory speech as unfinished business for his party. Problem is, despite gaining a disproportionate influence over the local media and upping its vote share in recent years, it has only failures to flaunt. And a measure of defeatism may have crept in. After the humiliating outing in the last assembly election, when the party lost even the lone seat it had won in 2016, no course correction followed, no heads rolled, nor was anyone held accountable. It was business as usual for a listless state leadership battling groupism and casteism. The party withdrew to the background of Kerala politics, only making occasional noises.

But the BJPs recent national executive meeting in Hyderabad, with Mission South on the agenda, saw swords being sharpened for one more battle. The nomination of yesteryear track star P T Usha to the Rajya Sabha shows the intent. And four Union ministers—Anurag Thakur, Bhagwant Khuba, Shobha Karandlaje and S Jaishankar—have toured Kerala to publicise the Modi government’s achievements. Expect more visitations ahead of the 2024 general elections. Six Lok Sabha seats in the state—Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Pathanamthitta, Mavelikkara, Thrissur, and Palakkad are among those identified across India for outreach programmes, and a Union cabinet minister will be in charge of each.

Focusing campaigning on select constituencies is not new for the BJP. The first such experiment in Kerala was during the 1987 assembly elections when it came second in two seats. But the state’s complex social

map, with a strong imprint of minority communities, and its deeply political electorate have afforded little leg space to the saffron party. Renewed attempts are on to win over the Syrian Christians, who constitute about 18% of the population. But Kerala’s stable bipolarity—built around the Left-led LDF and Congress-led UDF—has till now held firm.

