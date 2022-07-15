A celestial peep back in time 

The world gasped when NASA released the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) images of celestial systems millions of light-years away. Such high-quality images of distant galactic clusters open our minds to an unimaginably humongous and infinite expanse of the universe.

The NASA-led collaboration with the European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency launched the $10-billion JWST, the largest-ever space-based optical telescope, in December 2021. It is orbiting at Lagrange Point 2, about 1.5 million km behind the Earth as viewed from the Sun. Its distance from us is four times the distance to the Moon. That is a fantastic depth of field of the universe to observe. Its mirror is three times larger than the Hubble Telescope’s.

Besides, unlike JWST, Hubble’s closer-to-Earth orbit restricts it from peeping as far back in space and time. Its largest image is also the most striking, with a resolution of 150 million pixels, constructed from about 1,000 image files. The photograph shows Stephan’s Quintet, a grouping of five galaxies in the Pegasus constellation called Hickson Compact Group 92. French astronomer Édouard Stephan discovered it in 1877. One of the five galaxies, NGC 7320, is 40 million light-years away. The rest (NGC 7317, NGC 7318A, NGC 7318B, and NGC 7319) are a bit farther—just about 290 million light-years away. The JWST images we are seeing now are what these galaxies looked like 40 million and 290 million years ago, respectively. The JWST can see back in time to just after the Big Bang.

Yet, we are still far from understanding the universe. Maybe mankind never fully will. We don’t even know how many galaxies exist in the Local Group—those closest to the Milky Way in which our Solar System resides. The present count is 110, up from 50 two decades ago. We are ignorant about the number of stellar systems in the Milky Way. The JWST images are trailers for a thriller on the unravelling mysteries of the universe. But can we say, “Coming shortly”?



The world gasped when NASA released the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) images of celestial systems millions of light-years away. Such high-quality images of distant galactic clusters open our minds to an unimaginably humongous and infinite expanse of the universe. The NASA-led collaboration with the European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency launched the $10-billion JWST, the largest-ever space-based optical telescope, in December 2021. It is orbiting at Lagrange Point 2, about 1.5 million km behind the Earth as viewed from the Sun. Its distance from us is four times the distance to the Moon. That is a fantastic depth of field of the universe to observe. Its mirror is three times larger than the Hubble Telescope’s. Besides, unlike JWST, Hubble’s closer-to-Earth orbit restricts it from peeping as far back in space and time. Its largest image is also the most striking, with a resolution of 150 million pixels, constructed from about 1,000 image files. The photograph shows Stephan’s Quintet, a grouping of five galaxies in the Pegasus constellation called Hickson Compact Group 92. French astronomer Édouard Stephan discovered it in 1877. One of the five galaxies, NGC 7320, is 40 million light-years away. The rest (NGC 7317, NGC 7318A, NGC 7318B, and NGC 7319) are a bit farther—just about 290 million light-years away. The JWST images we are seeing now are what these galaxies looked like 40 million and 290 million years ago, respectively. The JWST can see back in time to just after the Big Bang. Yet, we are still far from understanding the universe. Maybe mankind never fully will. We don’t even know how many galaxies exist in the Local Group—those closest to the Milky Way in which our Solar System resides. The present count is 110, up from 50 two decades ago. We are ignorant about the number of stellar systems in the Milky Way. The JWST images are trailers for a thriller on the unravelling mysteries of the universe. But can we say, “Coming shortly”?