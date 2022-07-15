STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reinventing the wheel of the country’s history

Scarcely has the Karnataka government emerged from the textbook revision controversy than it has waded into a new one, again to do with education.

Scarcely has the Karnataka government emerged from the textbook revision controversy than it has waded into a new one, again to do with education. Position papers submitted by various committees encourage the questioning of established scientific theorems and attempt to trace their origins to ancient Indian knowledge, giving glimpses into a larger plan: an assertion of cultural identity and ideas. The paper advises that whatever current textbooks contain should not be accepted as “infallible truth”, and “fake news” such as Pythagoras theorem and Newton’s law of gravity were “created and propagated”. It recommends teaching Sanskrit as the third language and introducing Manusmriti and ancient numerical systems, such as Bhutasankhya and Katapayadi-sankhya paddhati, in the syllabus. 

Karnataka National Education Policy (NEP) task force head Madan Gopal says the paper is a status report every state has to upload into the public domain, and will be considered while formulating the National Curriculum Framework. Though it may only be the opinion of thinkers formulating our education policy, it is worrisome, and an indication that saffronisation of education, imposition of language and reorienting of the educational paradigm is a work in progress. It is also an attack on the left-liberal ecosystem, termed “intellectual fascism” by Gopal, and will no doubt invite serious opposition. While a questioning of concepts is laudable, it should not push our educationists into reinventing the wheel to satisfy a quest for cultural glorification and send our students into educational la la land.

The content of the papers has  been met with disbelief by civil society and is the latest in a series of controversies that have dogged education since last year—the hijab row and saffronisation of the state’s syllabus textbooks. Protests against the Rohit Chakrathirtha committee for omitting historically important icons and introducing controversial figures forced the government to backtrack and re-revise its textbooks, resulting in a loss of face. Instead of experimenting with more divisive ideas, the government should mitigate the effects of the pandemic on education—the state is said to have over 10 lakh out-of-school children and improve its schools, besides ensuring smooth adoption of the NEP across private and public sectors. 

