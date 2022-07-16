Night owls in TN want fun after midnight

A 4-year-old legal fight by a roadside eatery owner from Kilpauk in the heart of Chennai is yet to reach its logical conclusion. He sought the court’s intervention to run his eatery till 1.30 a.m. His complaint was simple: Cops apparently force him to down the shutters by 10.30 p.m, citing the possibility of anti-social elements and unruly customers creating law-and-order problems at night.

A 4-year-old legal fight by a roadside eatery owner from Kilpauk in the heart of Chennai is yet to reach its logical conclusion. He sought the court’s intervention to run his eatery till 1.30 a.m. His complaint was simple: Cops apparently force him to down the shutters by 10.30 p.m, citing the possibility of anti-social elements and unruly customers creating law-and-order problems at night. In May 2019, the Tamil Nadu government permitted shops to remain open for 24 hours on all days of the week. But the implementation was patchy. The Madras High Court, in its February 2022 order, chastised the cops saying they ended up infringing upon the constitutional right of restaurant owners as well as the fundamental right of consumers, both an integral part of the right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution.Tamil Nadu came up with a fresh order a few months ago, permitting shops and commercial establishments to remain open 24x7. However, a sense of ennui seems to have enveloped the city. The order slipped in a few stipulations. One was that the details of each employee should be exhibited by the employer in a conspicuous place. Another is that women employees should not be required to work beyond 8 p.m on any day in normal circumstances. The rider is that the employer can allow women employees to work past that time only with their written consent, and after providing transportation facilities and adequate safety. While these rules, introduced to fix the onus on the employer, didn’t go well with many, what played spoilsport were the persistent excesses by the police. The overindulgence by a corrupt few in uniform and their moral policing have thrown a wet blanket over the government’s ambitious plans. The police have continued to harass the eatery owners and threaten them with fake cases, forcing their state association to approach the director-general of police to find a final solution. The DGP has ordered commissioners and superintendents of police across the state to allow shops, malls and eateries to remain open 24 hours and not force them to close after midnight. Let’s hope justice prevails.