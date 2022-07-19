Home Opinions Editorials

Weak rupee caught in vicious flux  

The rupee is trapped in a vicious cycle—where its weakness is leading to events further weakening the local currency against the US dollar.

Published: 19th July 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo)

The rupee is trapped in a vicious cycle—where its weakness is leading to events further weakening the local currency against the US dollar. And the argument that despite the rupee’s weakness against the dollar it has been strengthening against the Euro, pound and yen, is of little comfort given the dollar’s dominance in international trade and financial markets.

Even though the discourse that a strong rupee signifies economic superiority is far from the truth, the recent slump in the rupee is worrisome as it has fallen by over 6.5% since the beginning of 2022. India’s currency has been falling against the dollar annually at an average of 2–3% in the past five years, and the recent larger-than-usual fall is only feeding into both inflation and trade deficit, key factors for further weakening of the rupee.

Of course, these are extraordinary times with the Russia-Ukraine war threatening to turn the world order upside down. The US and Europe are seeing inflation levels that were unheard of in the past three to four decades. The interest rates in these countries, which were maintained around zero for the longest time, are now increasing at a much faster rate, triggering an outflow of capital from emerging markets to safer havens. All these factors have added to a stronger dollar as investors prefer to park their money in dollar-denominated assets in times of uncertainty.

And while the government has been taking steps to enhance the rupee-denominated trade, it is merely 2% of the total trade value. On the contrary, 86% of India’s imports and exports are invoiced in dollars. And as IMF economist Gita Gopinath pointed out recently, it is not just international trade but the dollar dominates international finance as well.

RBI has been selling dollars to curb the rupee fall—and in the process has brought the forex reserve down from $642 billion to $580 billion. But it will have to let the rupee find its fair value, and wait for the markets to reverse the trend.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp