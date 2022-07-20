Home Opinions Editorials

BCCI should clear air about Kohli

There were quite a few exclusions when the Indian team for the West Indies one-day internationals was named.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli

There were quite a few exclusions when the Indian team for the West Indies one-day internationals was named. Some big names were missing, but the one that caught the eye was former skipper Virat Kohli. In sports, the most poignant scene for any fan is watching a legend struggle. If it is towards the end of the career, the distress multiplies. The heart may silently pray for a miracle, but the mind notices the chinks in the once-impregnable armour.

Luck suddenly deserts the legend, the foot movement leaden, the shots tentative, the sight unable to assess the length of the incoming ball. Kohli probably finds himself in a similar situation after years of hectic cricket at the highest level. In the era of franchise cricket, players do not get time to reflect on the game, think, and make amends. If you are at the top and have millions of fans (on social media too), things get complicated for you. 

So, when Kolhi’s name was missing from the team for the West Indies series, it led to the question of why he dropped/rested. Did he ask for rest or did the board decide to rest him? The questions were endless. The Indian cricket board, like always, was silent. If he was indeed rested and not dropped, it reflects on how demanding the sport has of late become. 

Since the last T20 World Cup in October-November, Kohli has taken a break from three series in under eight months. He is an intense character, and too much cricket is perhaps causing burnout. Many top players have quit playing all three formats because of the ruthless schedule. With the entire nation closely following Kohli’s movements on and off the pitch, the pressure could be getting to him.

Maybe he needs to rest and reboot. We don’t know. The Indian cricket’s officialdom should get more proactive. It should clear unclarified doubts that foment speculations. It is time to bring back selection committee interactions of the good old days. Of late, there is none. Wild speculations hurt and we should ensure that Kohli, one of the game’s greats, doesn’t get hurt.

