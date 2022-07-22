Home Opinions Editorials

Kerala’s political farce may have gone too far

Political correctness and propriety have gone missing from Kerala politics if the recent events are anything to go by.

Published: 22nd July 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

Political correctness and propriety have gone missing from Kerala politics if the recent events are anything to go by. A cacophony of misogyny, racism, and vindictiveness has taken their place. If the ruling CPM-led LDF is leading this absurd race, the Congress-led opposition is not far behind. Kerala’s political climate changed when the Pinarayi Vijayan government secured a second consecutive term. If the victory made the comrades intolerant and go overboard, the opposition, fighting for survival, turned belligerent. The result was two equally hostile fronts on either side, ready to do anything to take the other down. Political civility, as expected, was the first casualty. 

The reappearance of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh spiced up the scene with the opposition lapping her every anti-government word. As a counter, the LDF reintroduced solar case fame Saritha. With two women with dubious intentions becoming the tools in the hands of rival fronts, playing dirty became the new normal. If the in-flight protest against the chief minister was the lowest point in the Congress’ game plan to take on the government, the ruling front stooped lower by slapping attempt to murder charges against the Youth Congress workers involved and getting a former MLA arrested. 

The slugfest took a misogynistic turn when senior CPM leader M M Mani said, on the assembly floor, that opposition legislator K K Rema’s widowhood was her “fate”. Rema’s husband, T P Chandrasekharan, a CPM rebel who formed his own party, was murdered in 2012, and among those convicted were CPM men. Congress resorted to racism to attack Mani. While a chimpanzee cutout with Mani’s face was used during protests, party boss K Sudhakaran chose to side with them rather than drive sense into his unruly men. 

The only sane voice to have emerged was of speaker M B Rajesh, who cautioned legislators to watch what they say. Kerala’s theatre of the absurd has dragged on for too long. Political competitiveness is a necessity but can be maintained without those involved losing their sense of decency. What is required is for parties to find ways to take their agendas forward without vitiating the atmosphere.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM LDF Kerala Congress Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp