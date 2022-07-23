Home Opinions Editorials

Murmu as prez may yield rich poll dividend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to pick a candidate from the last row to be the country’s first citizen serves two purposes.

Published: 23rd July 2022

President-elect Droupadi Murmu with tribal artists while receiving greetings at her residence in New Delhi on Friday | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to pick a candidate from the last row to be the country’s first citizen serves two purposes. It empowers and fires the aspirations of the most marginalised sections. It can also fetch rich electoral rewards for the ruling NDA. As a tribal and a woman, the new Indian president, Droupadi Murmu, represents two of the most neglected sections of Indian society. 

The socio-economic plight of women and tribals cannot be overstated even as we enter the Amrit Kal of India’s independence. Tribals’ age-old existential struggle for their rights over jal, jangal, jameen continues, and they still belong to the group that independent India’s development schemes have least benefited. Women, too, need the government’s attention as gender equality is one of the critical imperatives for achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by world leaders in 2015. President Murmu’s ascension to the Rashtrapati Bhawan has brought the focus back on these issues.

The symbolism of her selection is not lost, and discussions on how her presence on Raisina Hill would affect the sections she represents have already begun. Apart from bringing the plight of tribals and women centre stage, electoral considerations may have played a role in the selection. The criticality of the tribal vote could not have been more apparent than in how Murmu’s nomination forced Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to break ranks with the opposition to vote for her.

Soren runs a coalition government with the Congress but had to vote for Murmu as tribals constitute over a quarter of all voters in the state. Elections are also due in nine states next year before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Tribals would play a prominent role in these elections. Aam Aadmi Party of Arvind Kejriwal has made concerted efforts to win over the tribals of Gujarat. He has tied up with the Bhartiya Tribal Party of the state’s prominent tribal leader, Chhotubhai Vasava. Tribals constitute nearly 15% of Gujarat’s population. With Murmu’s elevation, the BJP can expect to retain its support among the tribals.

