Home Opinions Editorials

Cash bailout alone can’t help BSNL

Loss-making state-run telco BSNL got another shot at life with the government’s Rs 1.64 lakh crore bailout package.

Published: 30th July 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

BSNL (File photo)

BSNL (File photo)

Loss-making state-run telco BSNL got another shot at life with the government’s Rs 1.64 lakh crore bailout package. The four-year turnaround plan includes a cash component of Rs 44,000 crore and a non-cash component of Rs 1.2 lakh crore, which together will help upgrade the operator’s network to 4G and de-stress its balance sheet. Nearly 70% of the support will come through in the next 1–2 years, showing the need and urgency to revive the ailing telco. First, the government will expedite 900/1800 MHz spectrum allocation, fund 4G deployment and revive existing unviable rural wireline operations. Lastly, both BSNL and MTNL will get a sovereign guarantee to raise long-term loans of Rs 40,399 crore, while for BSNL, AGR dues will see an equity swap to improve balance sheet strength. All these efforts should help BSNL turn a corner by FY27, nearly two decades after it was last profitable in FY09. 

It’s pertinent to note that BSNL’s first Rs 70,000 crore bailout package in 2019 didn’t deliver. Though it addressed the excess workforce issue, reducing losses by half and total expenditure by 24%, it’s the other and most crucial part of the package that didn’t yield. In 2019, the government had provided Rs 24,000 crore for 4G services, but BSNL wasn’t technology-ready, which led to declining revenues. Even today, it lacks 4G connectivity on a pan-India basis—a decade after 4G services first began and just when competitors are moving towards 5G. Worse, BSNL even surrendered unutilised 2G spectrum last year in the 900/1800 MHz bands, where most operators have subscribers. 

Agreed, BSNL has a distinctive presence in far-flung areas, improving rural teledensity considered unviable by private operators. But profits from a social objective are always slim, meaning BSNL needs autonomy and separation from bureaucracy to take commercial decisions for the wireless and broadband segment, where its market share is a pitiful 9.7% and 2.9%, respectively. Both BSNL’s topline and subscriber base aren’t improving, and the government may have to keep bailing it out unless revenues increase.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp