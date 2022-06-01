Politicians prefer a mute media

The Tamil Nadu leader of a national party recently courted controversy by accusing a reporter of accepting money from the ruling party in the state when the reporter sought to ask him a question. Each time the reporter tried to ask his question, the leader increased the “rate” the ruling party would “pay” him for his “services”. This is just one way in which journalists can be publicly silenced or have their credibility eroded at a time when fake news and social media fan the flames of hate and ignorance. But the problem is not limited to one leader or party. Members and supporters of all parties, including the ruling DMK in TN, attack journalists criticising their leaders or governments as “paid media”, “presstitutes”, “sanghis”, “propagandists” and so on.

While it cannot be denied that paid news is an actual phenomenon and biased coverage a reality, the willingness of political parties and leaders to resort to easily tarring the entirety of the fourth estate with the same brush, rather than answer a few questions or accept criticism, is cause for grave concern. According to the 2022 edition of the Press Freedom Index of the Reporters Without Borders, India is now ranked lowest, at 150, having slipped eight spots in the past year. The report cites the economic constraints of the media, limited legal protections, lack of safety and diversity along with a fraught political landscape.

Targeting reporters, especially women, and those belonging to marginalised communities, by their caste, religion and perceived political affiliations is a daily affair on social media, where most journalists are expected to maintain a presence. The targeting, which can have a chilling effect on speech and reportage even when performed by nameless party supporters online, only worsens when backed by party leaders, ministers and others in positions of responsibilities. While all political parties claim to value a healthy democracy, this targeting undermines their lofty statements and suggests they would much rather prefer a maimed one, with a media largely silent when not cheering their achievements. If not, they would take questions, treat reporters with respect and accept valid criticism graciously, as a means of doing better.