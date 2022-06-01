STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Politicians prefer a mute media

The Tamil Nadu leader of a national party recently courted controversy by accusing a reporter of accepting money from the ruling party in the state when the reporter sought to ask him a question.

Published: 01st June 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Media, Television

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

The Tamil Nadu leader of a national party recently courted controversy by accusing a reporter of accepting money from the ruling party in the state when the reporter sought to ask him a question. Each time the reporter tried to ask his question, the leader increased the “rate” the ruling party would “pay” him for his “services”. This is just one way in which journalists can be publicly silenced or have their credibility eroded at a time when fake news and social media fan the flames of hate and ignorance. But the problem is not limited to one leader or party. Members and supporters of all parties, including the ruling DMK in TN, attack journalists criticising their leaders or governments as “paid media”, “presstitutes”, “sanghis”, “propagandists” and so on. 

While it cannot be denied that paid news is an actual phenomenon and biased coverage a reality, the willingness of political parties and leaders to resort to easily tarring the entirety of the fourth estate with the same brush, rather than answer a few questions or accept criticism, is cause for grave concern. According to the 2022 edition of the Press Freedom Index of the Reporters Without Borders, India is now ranked lowest, at 150, having slipped eight spots in the past year. The report cites the economic constraints of the media, limited legal protections, lack of safety and diversity along with a fraught political landscape.

Targeting reporters, especially women, and those belonging to marginalised communities, by their caste, religion and perceived political affiliations is a daily affair on social media, where most journalists are expected to maintain a presence. The targeting, which can have a chilling effect on speech and reportage even when performed by nameless party supporters online, only worsens when backed by party leaders, ministers and others in positions of responsibilities. While all political parties claim to value a healthy democracy, this targeting undermines their lofty statements and suggests they would much rather prefer a maimed one, with a media largely silent when not cheering their achievements. If not, they would take questions, treat reporters with respect and accept valid criticism graciously, as a means of doing better. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • H.Balakrishnan
    Yes
    1 day ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp