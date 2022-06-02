Was Karnataka textbook revision needed?

Karnataka may have the unique and dubious distinction of having allowed back-to-back issues to impact education. While the lockdown unleashed unprecedented miseries on the education system and children across India over the last two years, the hijab issue came close on its heels in Karnataka even as Covid still lurks around. The textbook controversy has now taken over, threatening to impact education yet again.

Among a total of 534 chapters in Kannada and Social Science subjects from Classes 1 to 10 of the state syllabus, 83 have been revised and approved. The debate rages on as to whether or not these are “corrective measures” with an eye on saffronisation. Much political dust has been—and continues to be—raised on the issue. The Textbook Revision Committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha, who earlier translated the PM’s book Exam Warriors, revised the content in Social Science textbooks from Classes 6 to 10, and Kannada content in textbooks from Classes 1 to 10. The hullabaloo over the revision has led to a growing demand for it to be reversed.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured action on it and sought a report from Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh regarding the controversies surrounding the textbook revision. Besides, there are allegations against the committee head that in 2017, he had shared a satirical version of Jnanpith awardee Kuvempu’s Karnataka state anthem on social media. Bommai has assured action on that too.

But his government now faces a dilemma: Reversal of the revision is a problem—according to the Karnataka Textbook Society, 76% of the books have already been printed and 65% distributed. The process is set to be completed within a fortnight. Reversal would mean redoing the entire process. And if it is not reversed, there are several writers now demanding that their contents be removed from the revised textbooks. Either way, it would mean delays in textbooks reaching students, therefore impacting the academic year. Objectivity seems to have been lost in the pursuit of revising academic content, whatever its goals.