Good news on monsoon front, but rain pattern a cause for concern

The Indian monsoon season is predicted to be normal, for the fourth year on the trot.

The Indian monsoon season is predicted to be normal, for the fourth year on the trot. The national weather forecaster pegged the south-west monsoon projection at 99% of the long period average (LPA) in April and has now revised it upwards to 103%. The monsoon core zone—regions where agriculture is dependent on the rains—may see rainfall at 106% of LPA, the India Meteorological Department said. In the current economic context, this appears to be a good piece of news. The economy registered a tardy 4.1% GDP growth in the last quarter of  2021–22 and a good farming season riding on favourable rain can calm the nerves across the sectors. 

However, the rainfall pattern will remain a cause for grave concern. While a deficit is a bane for the farm sector in rain-fed areas, extreme rainfall events too are a growing worry—they have caused huge damage to agriculture in many parts of the country. Last year, over 50 lakh hectares of cropland were affected by heavy rains and floods. Between 2016 and 2020, crop damage by floods could be in the range of `20,000–`25,000 crore as climate change has left every economic estimate in tatters. Around the time IMD predicted a normal monsoon, private weather forecasters have cautioned against intense and disruptive rainfall as distribution is likely to be uneven and unpredictable.

The bottomline is India needs a long-term contingency plan for the farm sector going ahead, and not just for a year. The three-month-long Russia-Ukraine war has left the world struggling to fend off an alarming food crisis, which has been described as a ‘catastrophe’ and ‘worst ever since World War II’. For India, retail inflation—driven by fuel and food prices—has been at an eight-year high of 7.79%.

The country was also taken by surprise due to an unprecedented heat wave that hit wheat production. The World Bank has already projected that higher energy and food prices will prevail till the end of 2024. This can take a huge socio-economic toll if India does not guard its agriculture sector and foodgrain production from the vagaries of nature, which has only been exacerbated by climate change. For the NDA government, which is two years away from seeking another term at the Centre, this could be a real challenge at hand.

