Instigating communal, caste passions in Telangana

It is a crying shame that the politicians of all hues play on the baser instincts of people to try to get them on their side. Telangana, which has by and large remained immune to communalism and casteism, is showing signs of yielding to the disconcerting trend. The BJP leaders are attempting to unleash the communal beast while the Congress is trying to rouse caste passions. The TRS too is slipping fast into this quicksand, if the speech of Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy in support of KCR at a caste meeting in Hyderabad and the attack on the minister later are any indication.

The other day, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay echoed what Karnatakta’s K S Eshwarappa had said. Sanjay asked AIMIM whether it was ready to check what lay underneath mosques in Telangana as he was certain that Siva Lingas would be found. Meanwhile, PCC president A Revanth Reddy, at a caste meeting, attempted a sinister political manoeuvre to rally Reddys behind him by denigrating the caste to which the CM belongs. He even dug into Kakatiya history to try to prove his point. The strategy was to reach out to Reddys who migrated to the TRS after bifurcation of the state in 2014.

As casteism and communalism raise their ugly heads in the state, saner counsel from several quarters are falling on deaf ears. A conscientious effort has to be made not to keep politics away from religion and caste to ensure that the social fabric remains salubrious. Playing on raw emotions might pay dividends in the short-term, but there could be ominous consequences, even to those who are instigating such passions, in the long run. Making Razakar Files, as announced by Sanjay, is not a priority issue nor is a debate on whether Reddy or Velamas are greater; the development of the state is much more important. As politicians are hard to change, it is upon the people to discipline them.